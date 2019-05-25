Execution of ITLOS order to release Ukrainian sailors by Russia could be first signal of readiness to end conflict with Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that the execution of the order of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) by Russia to release Ukrainian sailors and ships detained could be a signal from the Russian leadership of their readiness to end the conflict with Ukraine.

"The execution of the ITLOS order by Russia to release Ukrainian sailors and ships detained could be a signal from the Russian leadership of their real readiness to terminate the conflict with Ukraine," the head of state wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.

He is convinced that in this way Russia can take a step "towards unblocking the negotiations and solving the problems created by it in a civilized way."

"Let's see which path will be chosen in the Kremlin. But we are very much waiting for our guys at home!" Zelensky said.