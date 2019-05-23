Facts

12:23 23.05.2019

NGO Spilna Sprava challenges Zelensky's Rada dissolution decree in Supreme Court

NGO Spilna Sprava (Res publica) has lodged a complaint with the Supreme Court of Ukraine challenging President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky's decree about the early termination of the mandate of the Verkhovna Rada and early parliamentary elections on July 21, 2019.

"Spilna Sprava has appealed Zelensky's illegal decree on the dissolution of the Verkhovna Rada in the Supreme Court of Ukraine," leader of NGO Spilna Sprava Oleksandr Danylyuk said on Facebook on Thursday.

According to Danylyuk, the ballot must be based on open lists, and candidates must submit their declarations.

The government newspaper Uriadovy Kurier on Thursday, May 23, published the executive order of President Volodymyr Zelensky, which scheduled an early election of the Verkhovna Rada for July 21, 2019, and the order came into effect.

The next Rada election was due to take place in fall 2019.

Tags: #ngo #court #rada
