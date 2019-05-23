Facts

09:46 23.05.2019

Decree dissolving Ukraine's parliament, setting snap parliamentary election for July 21 takes effect in Ukraine

1 min read
Decree dissolving Ukraine's parliament, setting snap parliamentary election for July 21 takes effect in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's decree terminating the mandate of the current Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, ahead of time and setting the country's snap parliamentary election for July 21, 2019 was published in the government's newspaper Uriadovy Kurier on Thursday, May 23, thus entering into force.

Zelensky has also ordered the cabinet to provide funding for the early parliamentary election.

The next parliamentary election in Ukraine was initially scheduled for October 2019.

 

Tags: #elections #parliament
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:52 23.05.2019
Parliament election campaign in Ukraine to start on May 24 – CEC head

Parliament election campaign in Ukraine to start on May 24 – CEC head

13:20 22.05.2019
BPP does not support Zelensky's initiative to change system of parliamentary elections

BPP does not support Zelensky's initiative to change system of parliamentary elections

15:47 16.05.2019
Four parties overcome barrier for entering parliament – survey

Four parties overcome barrier for entering parliament – survey

13:30 16.05.2019
NABU could not have influenced U.S. presidential elections, accusations part of political game – Sytnyk

NABU could not have influenced U.S. presidential elections, accusations part of political game – Sytnyk

11:53 16.05.2019
Vakarchuk creates Holos Party for running in parliamentary elections

Vakarchuk creates Holos Party for running in parliamentary elections

11:27 16.05.2019
Ukraine's parliament schedules Zelensky's inauguration ceremony for May 20

Ukraine's parliament schedules Zelensky's inauguration ceremony for May 20

15:07 15.05.2019
Kremlin may actively interfere in Ukraine's parliamentary elections

Kremlin may actively interfere in Ukraine's parliamentary elections

18:04 14.05.2019
Interference in U.S. presidential election carried out by U.S. citizens, top officials from Ukraine's territory – Lutsenko

Interference in U.S. presidential election carried out by U.S. citizens, top officials from Ukraine's territory – Lutsenko

14:54 14.05.2019
Adoption of law on parliamentary elections rather than electoral code would be better solution for Ukraine – Zelensky's adviser

Adoption of law on parliamentary elections rather than electoral code would be better solution for Ukraine – Zelensky's adviser

11:05 14.05.2019
More proposals for presidential inauguration date appear in parliament, for May 17 and May 26

More proposals for presidential inauguration date appear in parliament, for May 17 and May 26

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: I am dreaming about 'country in a smartphone'

Parliament election campaign in Ukraine to start on May 24 – CEC head

NGO Spilna Sprava challenges Zelensky's Rada dissolution decree in Supreme Court

Russia-led forces mount five attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas in past day; one Ukrainian soldier wounded – JFO HQ

Parubiy closes Rada's extraordinary meeting, regular meeting to be held on May 28

LATEST

Zelensky: I am dreaming about 'country in a smartphone'

Petition seeking Zelensky's resignation posted on presidential website

NGO Spilna Sprava challenges Zelensky's Rada dissolution decree in Supreme Court

Russia-led forces mount five attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas in past day; one Ukrainian soldier wounded – JFO HQ

Zelensky will meet with IMF mission, as planned, next week – presidential press service

Parubiy closes Rada's extraordinary meeting, regular meeting to be held on May 28

Zelensky appoints Bakanov SBU's first deputy chief

Parubiy opens extraordinary Rada session

Eight Ukrainian soldiers near Novotroitske detained by Russia-occupation forces – JFO HQ

IMF mission continues working in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD