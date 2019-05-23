Decree dissolving Ukraine's parliament, setting snap parliamentary election for July 21 takes effect in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's decree terminating the mandate of the current Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, ahead of time and setting the country's snap parliamentary election for July 21, 2019 was published in the government's newspaper Uriadovy Kurier on Thursday, May 23, thus entering into force.

Zelensky has also ordered the cabinet to provide funding for the early parliamentary election.

The next parliamentary election in Ukraine was initially scheduled for October 2019.