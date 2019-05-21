Zelensky hopes for further strategic partnership between Ukraine and Latvia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky noted Riga's contribution to reforms of Ukraine's defense industry at a meeting with Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis, who attended Zelensky's inauguration on May 20.

Zelensky said at the meeting that "Latvia was and remains a reliable partner and friend for Ukraine," according to a report published on the Ukrainian presidential website on Monday.

Zelensky also underscored Latvia's efforts to support Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Ukraine's priorities related to foreign policy and further reforms remain unchanged, he said. The Ukrainian president expressed hope that Latvia will continue to support Ukraine within the European Union and NATO.

Zelensky also noted Latvia's efforts to help Ukraine reform its defense industry. He assured Riga that the protection of foreign investors will stay high on his agenda.