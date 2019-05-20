Facts

10:11 20.05.2019

Poroshenko decorates Volker with Order of Yaroslav the Wise of V degree – decree

Poroshenko decorates Volker with Order of Yaroslav the Wise of V degree – decree

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has awarded the order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise of V degree to U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker, the presidential press service has reported.

"For significant personal contribution to the support and development of democracy in Ukraine, the restoration of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Ukrainian state, I decide to award Kurt Volker, Special Representative of the United States of America for Ukraine Negotiations, with the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise of the 5th degree," the May 18, 2019 degree, No. 284, published on the presidential website on Saturday says.

Tags: #volker #poroshenko
