Facts

18:39 08.05.2019

Ukraine assures Hungary language law does not limit minorities' rights

2 min read
Ukraine assures Hungary language law does not limit minorities' rights

Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vasyl Bodnar has assured Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó that the law on the state language adopted by Ukraine's parliament does not restrict national minorities' rights.

"The Ukrainian diplomat informed him [Szijjártó] about the main provisions of the new law, assuring him that the new law does not limit the use of the language of national minorities, but on the contrary, guarantees the rights of national minorities to use the language of the respective national minorities and indigenous peoples," Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Kateryna Zelenko said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Zelenko said Ukraine continues to cooperate with Hungary and is ready for dialogue.

As reported, on April 25 the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language. By this law, the parliament extended until 2023 the opportunity for representatives of national minorities to receive secondary education in the language of the respective minorities with a gradual transition to the Ukrainian language.

According to the text of the document, persons who belong to the national minorities of Ukraine, whose languages are official in the European Union, and began to receive general secondary education before September 1, 2018, in the language of the respective national minorities, will continue until September 1, 2023, to receive such education according to the rules that existed before the entry into force of the law on education.

The current edition of the law on education provided for a transitional period in secondary education for national minorities and indigenous peoples until September 2020.

Tags: #law #foreign_ministry #language_policy #ukraine #hungary
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:48 08.05.2019
Zelensky: We honor, bow before all those who fought against Nazism, died for Ukraine during World War II

Zelensky: We honor, bow before all those who fought against Nazism, died for Ukraine during World War II

18:15 08.05.2019
Ryanair adds second flight on Fridays on Kyiv-Warsaw route from Nov

Ryanair adds second flight on Fridays on Kyiv-Warsaw route from Nov

17:39 08.05.2019
Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 1% in April, to 8.8% in annual terms

Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 1% in April, to 8.8% in annual terms

15:26 08.05.2019
EBRD expects growth of Ukraine's GDP by 2.5% in 2019, by 3% in 2020

EBRD expects growth of Ukraine's GDP by 2.5% in 2019, by 3% in 2020

15:01 08.05.2019
Russian citizen detained in Kyiv airport

Russian citizen detained in Kyiv airport

14:47 08.05.2019
Ukraine accuses Donbas militants of unilaterally ending ceasefire

Ukraine accuses Donbas militants of unilaterally ending ceasefire

14:00 08.05.2019
No Ukrainians among avalanche victims in Altai

No Ukrainians among avalanche victims in Altai

13:27 08.05.2019
Zelensky, Freeland discuss plans to combat corruption in Ukraine, ways for peaceful settlement of Donbas conflict

Zelensky, Freeland discuss plans to combat corruption in Ukraine, ways for peaceful settlement of Donbas conflict

11:55 08.05.2019
Turchynov, OCU head discuss the need for law on military chaplaincy

Turchynov, OCU head discuss the need for law on military chaplaincy

11:43 08.05.2019
Cabinet recognizes Russia's passports issued in Donbas illegal, calls on other countries not to recognize them when crossing the border – Groysman

Cabinet recognizes Russia's passports issued in Donbas illegal, calls on other countries not to recognize them when crossing the border – Groysman

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: We honor, bow before all those who fought against Nazism, died for Ukraine during World War II

Ukraine accuses Donbas militants of unilaterally ending ceasefire

Zelensky, Freeland discuss plans to combat corruption in Ukraine, ways for peaceful settlement of Donbas conflict

Turchynov, OCU head discuss the need for law on military chaplaincy

Cabinet recognizes Russia's passports issued in Donbas illegal, calls on other countries not to recognize them when crossing the border – Groysman

LATEST

Two KIA, three WIA amid 25 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Deputy Assistant Secretary Kent arrives in Ukraine to discuss reforms, Russian aggression

Poroshenko enacts NSDC's decision on measures to strengthen state's defense

HACC to begin its work on Sept 5

Kaletnik sould be removed from the wanted list - court

Suprun files case against journalist to defend reputation, seeks refutation of inaccurate information

Poroshenko hopes for independence of judiciary in Ukraine

Kyiv mayor Klitschko in Washington discusses with Volker situation in Ukraine before parliamentary elections

Grenade explosion in Marhanets kills one person, injures another three

State of Ukrainian citizen injured in plane crash in Sheremetyevo serious

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD