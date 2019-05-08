Facts

15:01 08.05.2019

Russian citizen detained in Kyiv airport

A Russian citizen has been denied admittance to Ukraine after he failed to specify the purpose of his visit at the Kyiv Zhuliany Airport, the press service of the Ukrainian State Border Service said in a statement.

"The Russian citizen turned aggressive and started to insult Ukraine and officers of its State Border Service. The man disregarded the demand of border guards to calm down and take two steps back [...] and continued to behave aggressively; he also took provocative attempts to attack the border detail," the statement said.

The Russian citizen was detained and barred from visiting Ukraine for three years.

He is facing a fine, penal labor, or 15 days of administrative arrest for being aggressive towards border guards.

"The Russian citizen will be deported to Russia after the procedures are finalized," the statement said.

Tags: #russia #ukraine
