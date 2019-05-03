Facts

13:22 03.05.2019

Poroshenko composes delegation for hearings on cases of Ukraine vs Russia on immunity of 24 captured sailors, three ships

2 min read
 President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has composed a delegation to participate in hearings on Ukraine vs. Russian Federation regarding the immunity of 24 crew members and three Ukrainian naval vessels seized by the Russian Federation in the Azov-Black Sea basin.

Poroshenko signed the relevant decree on Friday, May 3, the presidential website reported.

The delegation will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine for European Integration Olena Zerkal.

The delegation includes Assistant Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for legal work - Head of the Legal Service Leonid Zaliubovsky, Deputy Director of the Department - Head of the Department of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of the Department of International Law of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oksana Zolotariova and Head of Staff - First Deputy Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Tarasov.

According to the decree, the head of the delegation prepares and submits procedural documents, position papers, evidentiary and other materials necessary for the consideration of cases of Ukraine against the Russian Federation on the immunity of three Ukrainian ships and 24 members of their crews according to Article 290 of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and the Annex VII to it.

The head of the delegation may also engage in the prescribed manner representatives of government agencies, lawyers, advisers, experts and technical staff to ensure the work of the delegation.

Tags: #poroshenko
