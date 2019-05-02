Facts

14:11 02.05.2019

Ukraine and Russia have only the border 'in common' – Zelensky

2 min read
Ukraine's President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky has shared his thoughts on the current state of Ukrainian-Russian relations.

"I reflected on Ukraine and Russia 'having much in common.' Today's reality is that after the annexation of Crimea and aggression in Donbas, there is only one thing that has left 'in common' – this is the state border. Some 2,295 kilometers and 400 meters [are] 'in common.' And Russia should return control over every millimeter from the Ukrainian side. Only then we can continue looking for 'the common,'" he wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

Zelensky said Russia's ban on fuel shipments to Ukraine, the opening of centers to issue Russian passports to residents of Russia-occupied areas of Ukraine and the detention of Ukrainians in prisons have not improved affairs between the two countries "one iota."

"This has nothing in common with brotherly relations," he said.

Zelensky also commented on the announced airing of the show Magiya ("Magic") on Russia's NTV television channel, with him appearing as the host. The program was filmed in 2011.

"I want to remind you that it was participation in the TV show that made me popular in Ukraine and, eventually, helped me become the elected president of Ukraine. Broadcasting the program, which was filmed many years ago, in my opinion, is strange. I have no ambitions to make a political career in Russia," he said.

Zelensky added that Russian politicians had mastered a new genre for themselves – communication with him in a public space, and that pleases him.

"The Internet, as we know, forgets nothing. This discussion will be noted by millions of people around the world. Therefore, I invite you to the world of openness and publicity," he said.

