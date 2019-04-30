Fifteen Ukrainians injured in truck-bus collision in Russia's Oryol region

Fifteen Ukrainian citizens were injured in a collision between a KamAZ truck and a passenger bus in Russia's Oryol region, the deputy director of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's Department of Consular Services, Vasyl Kyrylych, told the Ukrayinska Pravda ezine.

According to Kyrylych, one passenger is currently in a serious condition in a district hospital and another two are in the Oryol region's hospital. The other injured passengers were provided with medical aid and were then discharged from the hospital.

The bus was carrying a total of 52 Ukrainian citizens, he said.

"The consul is keeping in touch with on-duty officers at the regional branches of the Interior Ministry and the Emergency Situations Ministry. Relatives of the injured passengers have been informed of what happened," he said.

The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry's branch for the Oryol region has said it was alerted about a road accident involving a passenger bus and a truck at the 423rd kilometer of the M-2 motorway in the Kromy district at around midnight. Doctors examined 21 people injured in the collision. Five of them were in need of medical care.