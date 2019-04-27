Kuleba: Putin wants further escalation

Russian President Vladimir Putin demonstrates Russia's aspiration for further escalation, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe Dmytro Kuleba believes.

"If the Russian Federation wanted to compromise and settle the conflict, it would now refrain from escalation and leave the new president of Ukraine space for diplomatic maneuver. But the Russian Federation wants further escalation and chaos in Ukraine, and therefore continues to complicate rules of the game," Kuleba said on Twitter, commenting on Putin's statement about the intention to issue Russian citizenship under a simplified procedure to all Ukrainians.