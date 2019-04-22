Presidential runoff in Ukraine was well organized – OSCE special coordinator

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has noted the high level of organization of the second round of Ukraine's presidential election on April 21.

"The runoff was well organized despite operational challenges and a limited timeframe… We assess the election day positively," Special Coordinator for the OSCE's short-term observer mission George Tsereteli said at press conference in Kyiv on Monday, April 22.

He added that preparation and conduction of the runoff were better than in the first round on March 31.