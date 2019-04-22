Facts

15:22 22.04.2019

PGO wants to serve suspicion notices in 'Kurchenko case' to ex-head of presidential administration Lozhkin, ex-head of NBU Gontareva, deputy head of presidential administration Filatov

1 min read
PGO wants to serve suspicion notices in 'Kurchenko case' to ex-head of presidential administration Lozhkin, ex-head of NBU Gontareva, deputy head of presidential administration Filatov

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) has called ex-head of the presidential administration Borys Lozhkin, acting deputy head of the Presidential Administration Oleksiy Filatov, ex-head of the National Bank of Ukraine Valeria Gontareva, ex-minister of ecology and natural resources, owner of the private gas group of Burisma Mykola Zlochevsky and businessman Kostiantyn Stetsenko in order to serve them notices of suspicion and to interrogate them in the framework of criminal proceedings regarding fugitive businessman Serhiy Kurchenko.

The information was posted on the website of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Tags: #lozhkin #gontareva #pgo #filatov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:41 19.04.2019
Poroshenko asks PGO, SBU to look into opening criminal case over illegal court ruling on PrivatBank

Poroshenko asks PGO, SBU to look into opening criminal case over illegal court ruling on PrivatBank

13:23 16.04.2019
Three suspects in murder of jeweler in Kyiv arrested for two months

Three suspects in murder of jeweler in Kyiv arrested for two months

09:30 03.04.2019
PGO, SBU, Fiscal Service must be restarted with new people

PGO, SBU, Fiscal Service must be restarted with new people

17:55 25.03.2019
Ex-managers of Ukrspeсexport, embezzling $24 mln in 2012-2014, notified of new suspicion

Ex-managers of Ukrspeсexport, embezzling $24 mln in 2012-2014, notified of new suspicion

12:36 21.03.2019
U.S. Embassy in Ukraine denies PGO head Lutsenko's claim that Yovanovitch gave him do-not-prosecute list

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine denies PGO head Lutsenko's claim that Yovanovitch gave him do-not-prosecute list

16:14 08.03.2019
Investigative journalist reports about supplies to Ukroboronprom based on evidence from official investigation

Investigative journalist reports about supplies to Ukroboronprom based on evidence from official investigation

11:34 08.03.2019
Court arrests suspect in bribing presidential candidate with bail right at UAH 4 mln – Lysenko

Court arrests suspect in bribing presidential candidate with bail right at UAH 4 mln – Lysenko

14:46 25.02.2019
Ex-head of Ukraine's General Staff Zamana detained

Ex-head of Ukraine's General Staff Zamana detained

17:33 22.02.2019
Some UAH 1.479 bln, confiscated by court from Yanukovych's entourage, transferred to State Treasury

Some UAH 1.479 bln, confiscated by court from Yanukovych's entourage, transferred to State Treasury

16:48 20.02.2019
PGO announces opening treason case involving damage to Ukraine's military defense capability

PGO announces opening treason case involving damage to Ukraine's military defense capability

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky leads with 73.21%, for Poroshenko – 24.46% - CEC with 99% of electronic protocols processed

Head of Lviv regional administration Syniutka announces his resignation

Zelensky leading with 73.17%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.5% – 95.06% of protocols processed

'Lifting of freeze of some Yanukovych accounts' not related to funds subject to criminal proceedings – court

Only one polling station in Lebedynske, Donetsk region, not opened as of Sunday morning - National Police chief

LATEST

Ukrainian police receive over 40 false bomb threats on day of second round of election

Zelensky leads with 73.21%, for Poroshenko – 24.46% - CEC with 99% of electronic protocols processed

Georgian president congratulates Ukraine on free election, hopes to bolster cooperation

Two claims filed to court could lock holding of competition to select head of State Tax Service – Finance ministry

Junker, Tusk write congratulatory letter to Zelensky: EU will continue supporting Ukraine

Merkel invites Zelensky to Berlin

One KIA, one WIA in hostilities in JFO zone on Monday – Defense ministry

ONE KIA, ONE WIA IN HOSTILITIES IN JFO ZONE ON MONDAY – DEFENSE MINISTRY

CEC receives first paper protocol on results of second round of presidential elections

Head of Lviv regional administration Syniutka announces his resignation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD