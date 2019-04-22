PGO wants to serve suspicion notices in 'Kurchenko case' to ex-head of presidential administration Lozhkin, ex-head of NBU Gontareva, deputy head of presidential administration Filatov

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) has called ex-head of the presidential administration Borys Lozhkin, acting deputy head of the Presidential Administration Oleksiy Filatov, ex-head of the National Bank of Ukraine Valeria Gontareva, ex-minister of ecology and natural resources, owner of the private gas group of Burisma Mykola Zlochevsky and businessman Kostiantyn Stetsenko in order to serve them notices of suspicion and to interrogate them in the framework of criminal proceedings regarding fugitive businessman Serhiy Kurchenko.

The information was posted on the website of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.