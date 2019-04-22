Facts

05:38 22.04.2019

Leader of Venezuelan opposition Guaidó congratulates Zelensky on victory in presidential elections in Ukraine

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó has congratulated Volodymyr Zelensky on his victory in the presidential elections in Ukraine, and the Ukrainian people on a free and democratic declaration of will.

"As interim president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, I congratulate the people of Ukraine and Volodymyr on their large-scale and convincing victory. Free elections are a mechanism that allows peoples to express and materialize their desire for change," Guaidó wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Guaidó previously declared himself to be Venezuela's interim president and repeatedly calls President Nicolás Maduro a usurper. Maduro himself uses the same term in relation to the opposition leader.

