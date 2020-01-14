Facts

15:12 14.01.2020

Culture Minister Borodiansky heads Mystetsky Arsenal's development board, Olena Zelenska becomes its member – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has approved a new membership of the Council on the Development Issues of the Mystetsky Arsenal National Culture, Arts and Museum Complex.

Respective decree No.3/2020, titled "Issues of the Council for the Development of the Mystetsky Arsenal National Culture, Arts and Museum Complex," dated January 13 was posted on the president's official website.

According to the document, the council has been approved in the membership of 16 people, 11 – upon consent. Culture, Youth and Sports Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Borodiansky has been appointed as Board Chairman, and Museum Director General Olesia Ostrovska-Liuta – as its Secretary.

Head of the State Affairs Department Serhiy Borzov, Government Commissioner for Public Debt Management Yuriy Buts, and the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba were also approved as the members of the council.

The rest of the members of the council were enlisted with a mark "upon consent." Namely, wife of President of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, president's advisor and MP of Ukraine Heo Leros, Director of Odesa Art Museum Oleksandr Roitburd, Deputy Director General of the National Art Museum of Ukraine Olha Balashova, Director General of the National Museum of Arts named after Bohdan and Varvara Khanenko Kateryna Chuyeva, Board Chairman of the NGO Ukrainian Museum Development Center Vladyslav Pioro, museum expert Zinoviy Mazuryk, journalist and culture scientist Vadym Karpiak, philosopher and writer Vakhtang Kebuladze, scientist and economist Oleksandr Paskhaver, Executive Director of the Center for Economic Strategy NGO Hlib Vyshlinsky.

