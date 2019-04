Voter turnout in the second round of the presidential elections in Ukraine as of 20:00 on Sunday was 61.6% with the margin of error standing at 0.8%, the OPORA Civil Network has stated.

According to OPORA'S website, voter turnout in central Ukraine was 62%, in the east some 61.4%, in the south some 60.2%, and in western Ukraine 60.9%.

Turnout by regions is given with an error of 2.2%.