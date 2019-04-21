Ukrainians finish voting at Akademik Vernadsky station in Antarctica, 100% turnout

Voting in the run-off second round of Ukraine's presidential election at the Akademik Vernadsky Station in Antarctica has concluded. All participants in the twenty-fourth Antarctic expedition – 12 persons – cast ballots, Ukraine's Education and Science Ministry has said.

"Turnout was 100%," the ministry said.

The head of the expedition Ihor Diky was chairman of the station's voting commission. Protocols with the results will be made public after voting ends in Ukraine.

As reported, on March 31, 34 Ukrainian explorers voted in the first round of elections at the station Akademik Vernadsky.

Members of the Ukrainian Antarctic expeditions have had the opportunity to exercise their right to vote at the station Akademik Vernadsky since 1998. They can take part in the election of the president and parliament, but do not vote for candidates in majoritarian election districts and do not participate in local elections.