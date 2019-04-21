Half-naked activist stages protest at candidate Zelensky's polling station

A female activist naked to the waist staged protest at a polling station in Kyiv's Obolon district where presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky cast his ballot.

The woman yelled, "Stop raping Ukraine!" and took off her shirt when Zelensky arrived at the polling station to vote.

A picture of a pig's head with the words "Pig in a poke" was drawn on the woman's stomach.

The woman shouted that Zelensky may be "a mistake for Ukraine." The woman added she was also against incumbent President Petro Poroshenko.

Instead of arresting the woman, police counselled her, the police said.