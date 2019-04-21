Facts

13:39 21.04.2019

Half-naked activist stages protest at candidate Zelensky's polling station

1 min read

A female activist naked to the waist staged protest at a polling station in Kyiv's Obolon district where presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky cast his ballot.

The woman yelled, "Stop raping Ukraine!" and took off her shirt when Zelensky arrived at the polling station to vote.

A picture of a pig's head with the words "Pig in a poke" was drawn on the woman's stomach.

The woman shouted that Zelensky may be "a mistake for Ukraine." The woman added she was also against incumbent President Petro Poroshenko.

Instead of arresting the woman, police counselled her, the police said.

Tags: #protest #femen #activist
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:40 20.08.2016
Kyiv sends protest note to Russia over Putin's visit to Crimea

Kyiv sends protest note to Russia over Putin's visit to Crimea

10:50 25.06.2015
Armenian police chief visits Yerevan protest venue

Armenian police chief visits Yerevan protest venue

15:35 19.05.2015
Kyiv sends note of protest to Moscow over involvement of Russian servicemen in Donbas conflict - source

Kyiv sends note of protest to Moscow over involvement of Russian servicemen in Donbas conflict - source

11:32 22.04.2015
Protesting coalminers break through police lines outside presidential administration building in Kyiv

Protesting coalminers break through police lines outside presidential administration building in Kyiv

16:35 02.02.2015
Aidar battalion fighters block Defense Ministry's premises in Kyiv

Aidar battalion fighters block Defense Ministry's premises in Kyiv

15:42 30.01.2015
Aidar soldiers to continue protest in Kyiv on Monday

Aidar soldiers to continue protest in Kyiv on Monday

11:11 08.12.2014
Seven Ukraine policemen hurt in clashes with protesters - police

Seven Ukraine policemen hurt in clashes with protesters - police

17:43 23.09.2014
Ukraine protests Russian humanitarian convoy's arrival in Donetsk

Ukraine protests Russian humanitarian convoy's arrival in Donetsk

16:46 03.06.2014
FEMEN accuses Facebook of deleting its account groundlessly

FEMEN accuses Facebook of deleting its account groundlessly

07:06 19.02.2014
Yanukovych says Maidan protesters should lay down arms – Klitschko

Yanukovych says Maidan protesters should lay down arms – Klitschko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Only one polling station in Lebedynske, Donetsk region, not opened as of Sunday morning - National Police chief

Voting in run-off round of presidential election starts in Ukraine

Ukrainian court sides with Russian MiG in dispute with Ukroboronprom

Zelensky: Kolomoisky will incur appropriate punishment if appears among lawbreakers

About 22,000 attend Poroshenko-Zelensky debates at Olympiyskiy Stadium – Ukrainian Interior Ministry

LATEST

Police receive 938 reports of election irregularities, open 12 criminal cases – National Police

Ukrainians in Australia finish voting, most supported Poroshenko – embassy

Opora registers ballot stuffing at village polling station in Luhansk region

Election violations not systemic in nature; not to affect election outcome – Interior ministry

Turnout at Ukraine's presidential election run-off at 45.26% as of 15:00 – CEC data from all electoral districts

Polling station in Donetsk region's Lebedynske village starts its work - Interior Ministry

Polling station in Donetsk region's Lebedynske village starts its work - Interior Ministry

Ukrainians finish voting at Akademik Vernadsky station in Antarctica, 100% turnout

Turnout at Ukraine's presidential election run-off at 45.21% as of 15:00 – CEC data from 190 electoral districts

Police receive 690 reports of election irregularities, open 5 criminal cases – Interior Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD