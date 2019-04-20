'Maidan killings' cases to be transferred to SBI in Nov – Poroshenko

Incumbent President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said that the cases related to the killings of Maidan activists during Revolution of Dignity will be transferred to the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) in November.

"I want to emphasize that since November, the Prosecutor General's Office is completely deprived of the right to conduct an investigation. Imagine that in five months the cases (related to the killings of Maidan activists] will be transferred to the SBI anyway… And I strongly recommend completing the investigation and bringing it to court, and the first branch of the judiciary that has been formed and reformed will have to pass unbiased verdicts," Poroshenko said on Friday.

The head of state said that he did not influence the investigation.