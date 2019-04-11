Facts

13:36 11.04.2019

Vote-buying attempts continuing before 2nd round of presidential election in Ukraine

2 min read
Vote-buying attempts continuing before 2nd round of presidential election in Ukraine

Ukrainian police are continuing to record and curb the distribution of money among voters on the condition that they vote for a particular candidate in the upcoming presidential election, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said.

"We are continuing to record the distribution of money and networking activities. We are curbing them, and I think we are doing this successfully. For instance, this happened in the Chernihiv region yesterday. Investigative procedures are continuing in Vasylkiv in Kyiv region. I think suspects will be served suspicion warrants before the second round," Avakov told journalists on the sidelines of a security forum in Kyiv on Thursday.

He declined to specify whether these people were linked to Petro Poroshenko's or Volodymyr Zelensky's campaign staffs. "I won't name the candidate, but I think you'll be able to see that perfectly well for yourself in news reports," he said.

"There are also organizational risks related to the reformatting of elections commissions," Avakov said. "I hope the Central Elections Commission and ourselves will address those organizational risks," he said.

Special teams of the National Police will also be deployed at certain polling stations, he said.

"We are sending special National Police teams where observers recorded abnormal voter turnout and abnormal voting for one of the candidates [during the first round], so these stations are under closer control," Avakov said.

Tags: #elections #ukraine #avakov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:04 11.04.2019
Ukrnafta increases production of oil by 6.4%, gas by 12.9% in March

Ukrnafta increases production of oil by 6.4%, gas by 12.9% in March

16:17 11.04.2019
Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded on Thursday

Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded on Thursday

16:06 11.04.2019
PM Groysman optimistic about Ukraine's future after presidential elections

PM Groysman optimistic about Ukraine's future after presidential elections

15:52 11.04.2019
Privat24 clients buy $8.9 mln, sell $8.5 mln via online currency exchange service in April

Privat24 clients buy $8.9 mln, sell $8.5 mln via online currency exchange service in April

15:33 11.04.2019
Poroshenko to receive Ukrainian Security Service report on reasonability of Medvedchuk's involvement in captives swap talks

Poroshenko to receive Ukrainian Security Service report on reasonability of Medvedchuk's involvement in captives swap talks

14:54 11.04.2019
Air defense remains priority for Ukraine

Air defense remains priority for Ukraine

14:23 11.04.2019
Russia preparing for full-scale war in Europe, Ukraine will be first bridgehead

Russia preparing for full-scale war in Europe, Ukraine will be first bridgehead

11:58 11.04.2019
Ze!Team offers conducting debates with Poroshenko via video link

Ze!Team offers conducting debates with Poroshenko via video link

11:09 11.04.2019
Kyivstar expands 4G network to cover 58% of Ukrainian population in one year

Kyivstar expands 4G network to cover 58% of Ukrainian population in one year

11:08 11.04.2019
Two Russian police officers seek political asylum in Ukraine

Two Russian police officers seek political asylum in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PM Groysman optimistic about Ukraine's future after presidential elections

Air defense remains priority for Ukraine

Russia preparing for full-scale war in Europe, Ukraine will be first bridgehead

Ze!Team offers conducting debates with Poroshenko via video link

Medvedchuk says wasn't appointed Kyiv's negotiator with Moscow just to be fired

LATEST

Nasirov challenging announcement of tenders to select heads of tax, customs services in court

New Ukrainian counter-battery radar shows better results than expected during tests

Medvedchuk says wasn't appointed Kyiv's negotiator with Moscow just to be fired

Poroshenko signs decree on annual national program under auspices of Ukraine-NATO commission for 2019

Poroshenko, Zelensky to meet with Macron same day, on April 12

Poroshenko to appear at Olympiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv for debates with Zelensky on April 14

Planned meeting with Macron to help Zelensky 'dive into real world of politics' – Poroshenko staff

U.S. makes promises on issues involving Ukraine's defense, but Ukrainians to decide how country is governed, by whom

Kyiv mayor Klitschko wants to create theme park in Hydropark – Kyiv city administration

Russia thwarts meeting of humanitarian, economic subgroups of TCG, refuses to work in trilateral format

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD