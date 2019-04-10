Facts

18:30 10.04.2019

Medvedchuk says wasn't appointed Kyiv's negotiator with Moscow just to be fired

2 min read
Medvedchuk says wasn't appointed Kyiv's negotiator with Moscow just to be fired

 The head of the political council of the Opposition Platform-For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk, said that he was involved in Donbas negotiations merely at the request of Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko, was not an appointed negotiator and so cannot be removed from talks.

"For the record, Zelensky's payroll scenarists: Petro Poroshenko has never appointed Viktor Medvedchuk for the role of 'negotiator' with Russia. I was involved in talks between Ukraine and Russia solely at the request of the president of Ukraine, and did so in the interests of my country and not its president. So, removing me from 'negotiations' is not possible a priori," Medvedchuk said in a statement posted on his party's website on Wednesday.

He noted that he was involved in such talks in his capacity as head of his party's political council.

"I have been doing and will continue to do this because I am convinced that it is impossible to install peace in Ukraine without direct talks with the leaderships of Donetsk, Luhansk and Russia. I am convinced that it is not possible to develop Ukraine's economy unless trade and economic ties with Russia and [other] CIS countries are restored. And in order to engage in this, I have not needed and do not need any licenses, permissions or blessings either from the incumbent or a president-elect."

Medvedchuk was involved in talks over Donbas prisoner exchanges.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian media reported that if elected, Zelensky would hold talks with Russia and international partners but would not hold direct talks with the breakaway republics and that he was also planning to refuse Medvedchuk's services as an intermediary in interactions between Ukraine and Russia.

Tags: #medvedchuk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:45 27.03.2019
Ukrainian PM asks aviation service, border guard to check if Ukrainian laws violated when Boiko, Medvedchuk flew to Moscow

Ukrainian PM asks aviation service, border guard to check if Ukrainian laws violated when Boiko, Medvedchuk flew to Moscow

12:45 27.03.2019
Lutsenko: Criminal case on illegal border crossing in relation to trip of Boiko, Medvedchuk to Moscow to be opened today

Lutsenko: Criminal case on illegal border crossing in relation to trip of Boiko, Medvedchuk to Moscow to be opened today

10:36 25.03.2019
Naftogaz buys gas in EU in March at price 6-13% lower than Gazprom's price announced by Medvedchuk

Naftogaz buys gas in EU in March at price 6-13% lower than Gazprom's price announced by Medvedchuk

09:56 25.03.2019
Poroshenko on Medvedchuk-Boiko visit to Moscow: They discussing unification against Ukraine

Poroshenko on Medvedchuk-Boiko visit to Moscow: They discussing unification against Ukraine

12:58 23.03.2019
Poroshenko on Medvedchuk-Boiko visit to Moscow: They discussing unification against Ukraine

Poroshenko on Medvedchuk-Boiko visit to Moscow: They discussing unification against Ukraine

14:27 05.02.2019
PGO records information in state register on state treason, encroachment on territorial integrity of Ukraine by Medvedchuk following request from MP Teteruk

PGO records information in state register on state treason, encroachment on territorial integrity of Ukraine by Medvedchuk following request from MP Teteruk

02:55 30.01.2019
Medvedchuk suggests making Donbas autonomy as part of Ukraine

Medvedchuk suggests making Donbas autonomy as part of Ukraine

12:18 05.11.2018
Medvedchuk elected head of political board of Za Zhyttia party

Medvedchuk elected head of political board of Za Zhyttia party

11:53 18.09.2018
Ukrainian Choice leader Medvedchuk plans to run in parliamentary election, doesn't see himself as presidential candidate

Ukrainian Choice leader Medvedchuk plans to run in parliamentary election, doesn't see himself as presidential candidate

12:53 30.07.2018
Medvedchuk agrees to join For Life Party at Rabinovych's invitation

Medvedchuk agrees to join For Life Party at Rabinovych's invitation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko, Zelensky to meet with Macron same day, on April 12

Poroshenko to appear at Olympiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv for debates with Zelensky on April 14

Russia thwarts meeting of humanitarian, economic subgroups of TCG, refuses to work in trilateral format

Cabinet approves dismissal of Stepanov from post of head of Odesa Regional State Administration

No staff decisions made in Zelensky team, process of selecting candidates for posts according to president's competence under way – campaign HQ

LATEST

Poroshenko signs decree on annual national program under auspices of Ukraine-NATO commission for 2019

Poroshenko, Zelensky to meet with Macron same day, on April 12

Poroshenko to appear at Olympiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv for debates with Zelensky on April 14

Planned meeting with Macron to help Zelensky 'dive into real world of politics' – Poroshenko staff

U.S. makes promises on issues involving Ukraine's defense, but Ukrainians to decide how country is governed, by whom

Kyiv mayor Klitschko wants to create theme park in Hydropark – Kyiv city administration

Russia thwarts meeting of humanitarian, economic subgroups of TCG, refuses to work in trilateral format

Monitoring of Ukraine's presidential campaign covering, conducted with CoE support, shows influence of candidates, parties on media

Cabinet approves dismissal of Stepanov from post of head of Odesa Regional State Administration

No staff decisions made in Zelensky team, process of selecting candidates for posts according to president's competence under way – campaign HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD