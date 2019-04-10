Facts

14:27 10.04.2019

Russia thwarts meeting of humanitarian, economic subgroups of TCG, refuses to work in trilateral format

1 min read
Russia thwarts meeting of humanitarian, economic subgroups of TCG, refuses to work in trilateral format

Representatives of the Russian Federation in the humanitarian and economic subgroups of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) to resolve the situation in Donbas have thwarted the meetings that began in Minsk, First Deputy Chairperson of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada and Kyiv's representative in the humanitarian subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group Iryna Gerashchenko said.

"I've just received information from Minsk from my colleagues: the Russian side, through artificial reasons, disrupted a meeting of humanitarian and economic subgroups. Representatives of the Russian Federation refuse to work in a trilateral format in the OSCE, blackmail Ukraine with a demand for "direct dialogue with ORDLO," and are waiting for the results of the elections in Ukraine, enthusiastically catching signals about "autonomy," the trip of the future president to Donetsk and Luhansk occupied by the Russian Federation and other pro-Kremlin nonsense. It smells like revenge," wrote Gerashchenko on her Facebook page on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus said on its Twitter that a meeting of the subgroups of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the settlement of the situation in Donbas had begun in Minsk on Wednesday afternoon.

Tags: #russia #tcg #gerashchenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:25 09.04.2019
LGBT activists challenge ban on pride events in Crimea at ECHR

LGBT activists challenge ban on pride events in Crimea at ECHR

10:05 09.04.2019
One KIA, three WIA in Donbas over past 24 hours

One KIA, three WIA in Donbas over past 24 hours

14:00 05.04.2019
Ukraine, NATO will strengthen military presence in Black Sea, conduct exercises independently of Russia's opinion – Klimkin

Ukraine, NATO will strengthen military presence in Black Sea, conduct exercises independently of Russia's opinion – Klimkin

13:35 01.04.2019
NATO members will review possibility of strengthening presence in Black Sea region – U.S. envoy

NATO members will review possibility of strengthening presence in Black Sea region – U.S. envoy

06:25 01.04.2019
Ukraine-Russia Friendship Treaty expires on April 1

Ukraine-Russia Friendship Treaty expires on April 1

05:07 01.04.2019
Russia-Ukraine dialogue may be given chance if Zelensky elected president of Ukraine – Klintsevich

Russia-Ukraine dialogue may be given chance if Zelensky elected president of Ukraine – Klintsevich

22:06 31.03.2019
Poroshenko: Ukrainians spoil Russia's scenario for first round of election, same to be during runoff

Poroshenko: Ukrainians spoil Russia's scenario for first round of election, same to be during runoff

14:21 31.03.2019
Ukrainian political prisoner Balukh kept in penal colony in Tver region – human rights activists

Ukrainian political prisoner Balukh kept in penal colony in Tver region – human rights activists

10:05 31.03.2019
Poltorak: Situation on Russian border complicated, threat of open aggression remains

Poltorak: Situation on Russian border complicated, threat of open aggression remains

08:40 31.03.2019
Twenty-three earlier detained Crimean Tatars transported to Rostov region, to be placed in five detention facilities – Denisova

Twenty-three earlier detained Crimean Tatars transported to Rostov region, to be placed in five detention facilities – Denisova

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko, Zelensky to meet with Macron same day, on April 12

Poroshenko to appear at Olympiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv for debates with Zelensky on April 14

Cabinet approves dismissal of Stepanov from post of head of Odesa Regional State Administration

No staff decisions made in Zelensky team, process of selecting candidates for posts according to president's competence under way – campaign HQ

NSC Olympiyskiy receives requests from presidential candidates Poroshenko, Zelensky to hold debates on April 14, 19

LATEST

Poroshenko, Zelensky to meet with Macron same day, on April 12

Poroshenko to appear at Olympiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv for debates with Zelensky on April 14

Planned meeting with Macron to help Zelensky 'dive into real world of politics' – Poroshenko staff

U.S. makes promises on issues involving Ukraine's defense, but Ukrainians to decide how country is governed, by whom

Kyiv mayor Klitschko wants to create theme park in Hydropark – Kyiv city administration

Monitoring of Ukraine's presidential campaign covering, conducted with CoE support, shows influence of candidates, parties on media

Cabinet approves dismissal of Stepanov from post of head of Odesa Regional State Administration

No staff decisions made in Zelensky team, process of selecting candidates for posts according to president's competence under way – campaign HQ

NSC Olympiyskiy receives requests from presidential candidates Poroshenko, Zelensky to hold debates on April 14, 19

Poroshenko to have medical tests taken by VADA experts at Olympiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD