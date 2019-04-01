Zelensky's team talks about discrepancies in CEC data, its own counting in number of regions

The results of a parallel calculation of voting results in the presidential elections of Ukraine on March 31 by the team of presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky disagree with the data of the Central Election Commission of Ukraine (CEC) in a number of regions, ZE!Team coordinator Oleksandr Korniyenko has said.

"We have differences of more than 1% with the CEC website in Vinnytsia, Odesa, Khmelnitsky regions, and in several districts of Kyiv region," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

Korniyenko noted that Zelensky's election campaign headquarters monitors this situation and is ready to defend the results, including in the courts.

"We'll see if this trend continues," he added.