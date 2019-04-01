More than 28,000 polling stations finish counting votes in presidential election - National Police deputy chief

More than 28,000 polling stations have completed counting the votes in the presidential election in Ukraine, but more than 1,500 polling stations continue their counts, Deputy Head of the National Police Oleksandr Fatsevych has said.

"Now, more than 28,000 polling stations have completed counting the votes. However, the work on the counting of votes continues at more than 1,500 polling stations. Therefore, we continue to ensure security and law and order, including during transportation of ballots and protocols to the Central Election Commission," said Fatsevych during a working meeting with the participation of the heads of the operational headquarters on Monday, the National Police Liaison Department reported.

According to him, the work of the police during the election was positively assessed by both presidential candidates and foreign observers. The police responded promptly to all violations found.