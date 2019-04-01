Facts

12:25 01.04.2019

Voting at presidential election in general meets requirements of Ukrainian legislation, intl standards – CVU

The public organization Committee of Voters of Ukraine (CVU) assesses the vote at the regular presidential election in Ukraine as generally complying with the requirements of Ukrainian legislation and international standards, but note that the number and nature of violations recorded in comparison with the 2014 elections did not change in principle.

"According to the committee estimates, the conduct of the voting day as a whole was held in accordance with the requirements of Ukrainian legislation and international standards. Compared to the previous presidential elections of 2014, the number and nature of violations of the electoral legislation did not fundamentally change," says the CVU's preliminary conclusions regarding the election announced on Monday.

