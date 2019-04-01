Facts

10:28 01.04.2019

Zelensky with 30.36%, Poroshenko 16.40%, Tymoshenko 13.08% - CEC with 60.28% of voting protocols processed

Presidential candidates Volodymyr Zelensky and incumbent President Petro Poroshenko are leading with 30.36% and 16.40% of the vote, respectively, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC) after processing 60.28% of voting protocols.

Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko received the support of 13.08% of voters, and Opposition Bloc candidate Yuriy Boiko – 11.58%. They are followed by Civil Position Party leader Anatoliy Hrytsenko – 7.07%, ex-SBU State Security Service chief Ihor Smeshko – 5.92% and Radical Party leader Oleh Liashko – 5.12%, the CEC website reported.

Voter turnout at the presidential elections in Ukraine on March 31 was 63.52% according to data from all 199 electoral districts in the country, according to the CEC's official website.

