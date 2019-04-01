Zelensky gets 30.2%, Poroshenko 16.64%, Tymoshenko 13.08% as CEC processes 50.36% of voting protocols – CEC
Zelensky with 30.36%, Poroshenko 16.40%, Tymoshenko 13.08% - CEC with 60.28% of voting protocols processed
Govt extends terms of decreased level of payments by heat suppliers, CHPPs to Naftogaz for consumed gas
Boiko leading in two Ukrainian regions, Poroshenko in three, Zelensky in others – CEC with 56.18% of protocols processed
NBU obliges financial companies, postal operators to notify about refusals to settle transactions for persons from sanctions list
Zelensky gets 30.2%, Poroshenko 16.64%, Tymoshenko 13.08% as CEC processes 50.36% of voting protocols – CEC