08:38 01.04.2019

ZELENSKY GETS 30.2%, POROSHENKO 16.64%, TYMOSHENKO 13.08% AS CEC PROCESSES 50.36% OF VOTING PROTOCOLS - CEC

00:17 01.04.2019
TURNOUT ON UKRAINE'S MARCH 31 ELECTION DAY WAS 63.48% – CEC

22:56 31.03.2019
ZELENSKY AT POSSIBLE MEETING WITH PUTIN WOULD ASK HIM ABOUT COMPENSATION FOR HOSTILITIES IN DONBAS, ANNEXATION OF CRIMEA

22:52 31.03.2019
ZELENSKY SAYS HE IS READY FOR DEBATE WITH POROSHENKO

22:40 31.03.2019
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS IN UKRAINE PASS WITHOUT SYSTEMATIC VIOLATIONS – CEC HEAD

22:20 31.03.2019
CEC SHOWS DATA OF 0.1% FIRST PROCESSED PROTOCOLS WITH RESULTS OF VOTING AT PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS

21:19 31.03.2019
HRYTSENKO: UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES I WON'T SUPPORT POROSHENKO, CAN'T AGITATE TO VOTE FOR ZELENSKY

21:08 31.03.2019
POROSHENKO: KEY ELEMENT OF SECOND ROUND SHOULD BE PRE-ELECTION DEBATES

21:03 31.03.2019
ZELENSKY ABOUT SUPPORT IN SECOND ROUND: WE NEGOTIATE WITH NO ONE

20:57 31.03.2019
POROSHENKO: AFTER SECOND ROUND OF PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, ON APRIL 21, WE START PROGRAM OF RETURNING DONBAS, CRIMEA

20:53 31.03.2019
POROSHENKO: TOMORROW I START FIGHT FOR VICTORY IN SECOND ROUND

