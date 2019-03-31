Zelensky and Poroshenko go to second round of presidential elections in Ukraine – TSN exit poll ordered by 1+1

Showman Volodymyr Zelensky and incumbent head of state Petro Poroshenko go to the second round of the presidential elections in Ukraine, gaining 30.1% and 18.5% of votes respectively in the first round of elections, according to an exit poll conducted by TSN on the order of 1+1 TV Channel.

According to the exit poll, leader of the Batkivschyna party Yulia Tymoshenko has 14% of the vote, candidate from the Opposition Platform-For Life party Yuri Boiko was supported by 9.1% of the voters, while leader of the Civil Position party Anatoliy Hrytsenko gains 7.6%.