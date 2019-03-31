Facts

20:16 31.03.2019

Zelensky and Poroshenko go to second round of presidential elections in Ukraine – TSN exit poll ordered by 1+1

Showman Volodymyr Zelensky and incumbent head of state Petro Poroshenko go to the second round of the presidential elections in Ukraine, gaining 30.1% and 18.5% of votes respectively in the first round of elections, according to an exit poll conducted by TSN on the order of 1+1 TV Channel.

According to the exit poll, leader of the Batkivschyna party Yulia Tymoshenko has 14% of the vote, candidate from the Opposition Platform-For Life party Yuri Boiko was supported by 9.1% of the voters, while leader of the Civil Position party Anatoliy Hrytsenko gains 7.6%.

20:56 31.03.2019
Tymoshenko calls on voters not to see exit polls as last resort

20:54 31.03.2019
Poroshenko: no information that would discredit results of elections

20:53 31.03.2019
Tymoshenko calls on voters not to see exit polls as last resort

20:42 31.03.2019
Zelensky about exit polls: 'This is a step to big victory'

20:37 31.03.2019
Tymoshenko's headquarters: exit polls are manipulative

20:36 31.03.2019
Zelensky, Poroshenko reach second round of presidential election in Ukraine – Socis exit poll as of 19:00

20:27 31.03.2019
Zelensky and Poroshenko go to second round of presidential elections in Ukraine – exit poll ordered by 112.ua and NewsOne

20:24 31.03.2019
Zelensky, Poroshenko reach second round of presidential race – national exit poll

20:12 31.03.2019
Zelensky, Poroshenko reach second round of presidential race – national exit poll

19:35 31.03.2019
Batkivschyna: diplomats at polling stations in France, U.S. and Spain biased to influence commissions

