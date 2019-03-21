Facts

16:39 21.03.2019

Poroshenko's decree on application of expanded list of sanctions against legal entities, individuals enter into force

2 min read
Poroshenko's decree on application of expanded list of sanctions against legal entities, individuals enter into force

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko's decree No. 82/2019 on the enactment of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of March 19, 2019 "On the application, cancellation and amendment of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)" has entered into force.

The text of the decree of the head of the Ukrainian state was published in the parliamentary newspaper Holos Ukrainy and entered into force on Thursday, March 21.

As reported, on March 20, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko by his decree No. 82/2019 enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) dated March 19, 2019 on the application, abolition and amendment of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions), in particular against the heads of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and the deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation. Sanctions have now been imposed on 294 legal entities and 848 individuals.

The sanctions list includes individuals and companies who were involved in building a transport bridge across the Kerch Strait, the Kerch Strait incident with Ukrainian navy boats, organizing elections in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics and Crimea, individuals who travelled to and from Crimea in violation of Ukrainian laws, distributed "printed matter of anti-Ukrainian content" and "have unlawfully received and are using a museum collection owned by Ukraine."

The NSDC of Ukraine also introduced restrictive measures against certain individuals and legal entities already sanctioned by the European Union, the United States and Canada. Also, sanctions were extended against four banks with a capital of the aggressor state.

According to the decree published on the website of the president of Ukraine, it comes into force on the day when it is published.

Tags: #poroshenko #ukraine #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:23 21.03.2019
U.S. Embassy closely monitoring developments surrounding PrivatBank

U.S. Embassy closely monitoring developments surrounding PrivatBank

16:39 21.03.2019
Avakov, Ambassador Yovanovitch discuss ways to prevent provocations at polling stations on Election Day

Avakov, Ambassador Yovanovitch discuss ways to prevent provocations at polling stations on Election Day

14:55 21.03.2019
Uber launches Uber Green service in Kyiv offering rides in electric cars

Uber launches Uber Green service in Kyiv offering rides in electric cars

14:53 21.03.2019
Ukraine can get NATO MAP before 2023 – spokesperson for Poroshenko's election HQ

Ukraine can get NATO MAP before 2023 – spokesperson for Poroshenko's election HQ

12:57 21.03.2019
Parliament's human rights committee develops bill on legalizing medical cannabis

Parliament's human rights committee develops bill on legalizing medical cannabis

12:36 21.03.2019
U.S. Embassy in Ukraine denies PGO head Lutsenko's claim that Yovanovitch gave him do-not-prosecute list

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine denies PGO head Lutsenko's claim that Yovanovitch gave him do-not-prosecute list

11:35 21.03.2019
SkyUp airline to launch four new flights from Kharkiv, one from Zaporizhia

SkyUp airline to launch four new flights from Kharkiv, one from Zaporizhia

11:29 21.03.2019
Poroshenko should either receive confirmation of Lutsenko's statement about Yovanovitch's list or sack Lutsenko – Syroyid

Poroshenko should either receive confirmation of Lutsenko's statement about Yovanovitch's list or sack Lutsenko – Syroyid

10:25 21.03.2019
Lutsenko says U.S. ambassador to Ukraine gave him list of persons who should not be investigated

Lutsenko says U.S. ambassador to Ukraine gave him list of persons who should not be investigated

10:21 21.03.2019
Stoltenberg: We do not intend to deploy new land-based nuclear missiles in Europe

Stoltenberg: We do not intend to deploy new land-based nuclear missiles in Europe

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PGO Chief Lutsenko's allegations regarding Ambassador Yovanovitch untrue, attempt to smear her reputation – Representative of U.S. State Dept.

Ukraine can get NATO MAP before 2023 – spokesperson for Poroshenko's election HQ

Russia's threats to target NATO member states are unacceptable

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine denies PGO head Lutsenko's claim that Yovanovitch gave him do-not-prosecute list

Poroshenko should either receive confirmation of Lutsenko's statement about Yovanovitch's list or sack Lutsenko – Syroyid

LATEST

Police register about 500 reports on likely bribery of voters since start of presidential election campaign

PGO Chief Lutsenko's allegations regarding Ambassador Yovanovitch untrue, attempt to smear her reputation – Representative of U.S. State Dept.

Russia's threats to target NATO member states are unacceptable

ICRC sends 140 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbas

Kyiv imposes sanctions on State Duma Speaker Volodin

Poroshenko enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against legal entities, individuals involved in Russian aggression in relation to Crimea and Donbas

Moskalkova satisfied with Ukrainian court ruling on Vyshinsky's lawyer appeal

Ukraine takes 60 convicts from ORLO – Denisova

Poroshenko: Turkish Bayraktar TB2 UAV successfully completes test flight in Ukraine

BPP says Tymoshenko's lobbyists tried to wreck Lazarenko's settlement in U.S.

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD