Poroshenko's decree on application of expanded list of sanctions against legal entities, individuals enter into force

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko's decree No. 82/2019 on the enactment of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of March 19, 2019 "On the application, cancellation and amendment of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)" has entered into force.

The text of the decree of the head of the Ukrainian state was published in the parliamentary newspaper Holos Ukrainy and entered into force on Thursday, March 21.

As reported, on March 20, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko by his decree No. 82/2019 enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) dated March 19, 2019 on the application, abolition and amendment of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions), in particular against the heads of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and the deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation. Sanctions have now been imposed on 294 legal entities and 848 individuals.

The sanctions list includes individuals and companies who were involved in building a transport bridge across the Kerch Strait, the Kerch Strait incident with Ukrainian navy boats, organizing elections in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics and Crimea, individuals who travelled to and from Crimea in violation of Ukrainian laws, distributed "printed matter of anti-Ukrainian content" and "have unlawfully received and are using a museum collection owned by Ukraine."

The NSDC of Ukraine also introduced restrictive measures against certain individuals and legal entities already sanctioned by the European Union, the United States and Canada. Also, sanctions were extended against four banks with a capital of the aggressor state.

According to the decree published on the website of the president of Ukraine, it comes into force on the day when it is published.