Facts

11:34 06.03.2019

General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces warns of possible Russian three-pronged attack

2 min read
General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces warns of possible Russian three-pronged attack

Russia is completing the formation of strike formations on the border with Ukraine for a possible invasion, and is also preparing a number of sabotage operations at the front and in rear, head of the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces Viktor Muzhenko has said.

"In the current geopolitical realities, we predict military threats from three of four directions: from the north, east and south. Russia is completing the formation of strike formations on the border of Ukraine. They, together with special forces units, will form the basis of an invasion force," Muzhenko said in Kyiv on Wednesday at a meeting with representatives of the military diplomatic corps accredited in Ukraine.

Muzhenko said Ukraine's Armed Forces "have the soldiers and equipment to stop Russian tanks and airplanes." He added that there could be acts of sabotage on the contact line during the period before Ukraine's presidential elections.

"The period of the so-called pre-election turbulence, which our country has entered, is used by the Russian Federation to conduct special operations to undermine the defense potential of Ukraine. We are tracking a significant activation of the enemy in the information space. Using a series of information and psychological operations, Russia is trying to influence personnel. Also, in parallel with this, we do not exclude the possibility that the enemy will carry out a number of acts of direct action in the form of sabotage near the front line and deep in the rear," Muzhenko said.

At the same time, he noted that the Ukrainian military are taking the necessary steps to prevent such scenarios.

"Subject to the fulfillment of the state defense order in 2019, we will double the composition of new equipment in comparison with previous years. This is primarily about updating and adopting anti-missile defense complexes and modernized missiles for them, and equipping ground forces with domestic anti-tank complexes – assault troops and marines," he said.

Muzhenko said that he would also increase the number of armored vehicles and renew the military's truck fleet and increase in the number of domestic unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in reconnaissance and artillery units. He also said the military would beef up radar and radio reconnaissance units of Ukraine's Air Force of Ukraine and refurbish ships in Ukraine's Naval Forces.

Tags: #attack #muzhenko #general_staff
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:08 06.03.2019
Ukraine won't give up its right for free navigation through Kerch Strait – General Staff chief

Ukraine won't give up its right for free navigation through Kerch Strait – General Staff chief

09:48 21.02.2019
Russia preparing to attack Ukraine, further escalation to full-scale war looming – Poroshenko at UNGA

Russia preparing to attack Ukraine, further escalation to full-scale war looming – Poroshenko at UNGA

11:37 14.02.2019
General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces plans to complete structural reforms by end of 2019

General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces plans to complete structural reforms by end of 2019

18:20 28.01.2019
Air assault units of Ukraine's Armed Forces practice air cover, support for Ukrainian Navy in Sea of Azov – General Staff

Air assault units of Ukraine's Armed Forces practice air cover, support for Ukrainian Navy in Sea of Azov – General Staff

14:39 28.12.2018
Ukraine tightens control over several towns in Donbas in accordance to Minsk agreements – Muzhenko

Ukraine tightens control over several towns in Donbas in accordance to Minsk agreements – Muzhenko

18:53 26.12.2018
Army able to respond swiftly in event of Russia's invasion — Muzhenko

Army able to respond swiftly in event of Russia's invasion — Muzhenko

17:29 10.12.2018
Operational reserve of Ukraine's Armed Forces more than 200,000, most ready to report for duty

Operational reserve of Ukraine's Armed Forces more than 200,000, most ready to report for duty

11:05 30.11.2018
Muzhenko says there are two radio messages informing about passage of Ukrainian ships through Kerch Strait

Muzhenko says there are two radio messages informing about passage of Ukrainian ships through Kerch Strait

14:41 27.11.2018
Defense Ministry may create coordinating center with General Staff in connection with martial law imposition

Defense Ministry may create coordinating center with General Staff in connection with martial law imposition

10:36 26.11.2018
Russia attacks Ukrainian ships returning to Odesa after being denied information about possibility of passing under Kerch bridge – Muzhenko

Russia attacks Ukrainian ships returning to Odesa after being denied information about possibility of passing under Kerch bridge – Muzhenko

AD

HOT NEWS

Kholodnytsky calls U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch's appeal for his dismissal as unacceptable interference in affairs of another state

Ukraine won't give up its right for free navigation through Kerch Strait – General Staff chief

EU permanent reps committee agrees on sanctions against Russia for armed aggression in Kerch Strait – Poroshenko

Tymoshenko: court's ruling on illegality of first gas price increase means that the rest increases are also illegal

NABU registers another criminal case against Ukrspecexport leaders after analyzing 3rd part of film on corruption in defense industry

LATEST

Kholodnytsky calls U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch's appeal for his dismissal as unacceptable interference in affairs of another state

EU permanent reps committee agrees on sanctions against Russia for armed aggression in Kerch Strait – Poroshenko

Our rescuers among the first in the world to use advanced helicopters –Emergency service head

JFO HQ reports 2 wounded Ukrainian servicemen, 7 enemy attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas over past day

Kolomoisky says Zelensky is a symbol of generation change for him, not a chance to take revenge for PrivatBank

Tymoshenko: court's ruling on illegality of first gas price increase means that the rest increases are also illegal

Ukrainian marines carry out air landing with full combat equipment in Mykolaiv region

Poroshenko endorses anti-terrorism concept, Russia's aggressive policy defined as biggest terrorist threat

NABU registers another criminal case against Ukrspecexport leaders after analyzing 3rd part of film on corruption in defense industry

Ukroboronprom accuses investigative journalists of manipulations, prejudice

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD