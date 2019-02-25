Facts

18:31 25.02.2019

Alasania to appeal UA:PBC advisory board decision to fire him – lawyer

1 min read
Alasania to appeal UA:PBC advisory board decision to fire him – lawyer

Chairman of the board of UA:PBC (Ukraine's National Public Broadcasting Company) Zurab Alasania is filing a suit to overturn the decision of UA:PBC's supervisory board to dismiss him," lawyer Andriy Guck has said.

"The case will be filed in court today," Guck said on Facebook on Monday.

The lawyer released the full text (except certain parts) of Alasania's appeal to the court. "The goal of publishing this is openness to constructive steps and to give the supervisory board time to reconsider," the lawyer said.

According to court filing, Alasania considers the decision by the supervisory board to cut short his employment contract and subsequent related decisions to be illegal, and appeals for the protection of his labor rights.

Alasania also asks the court to declare illegal and to annul the February 12, 2019 decision of the advisory board on establishing the date of termination of the contract as May 6, 2019.

As earlier reported, UA:PBC's supervisory board on January 31, 2019, with nine votes out of 12, supported the termination of the contract with Alasania.

On February 12, UA:PBC's supervisory board postponed the decision on termination of Alasania's contract until May 6.

Tags: #pbc #alasania
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:40 01.02.2019
Alasania may have been fired for broadcasting Bloc Petro Poroshenko congress — Tymoshenko

Alasania may have been fired for broadcasting Bloc Petro Poroshenko congress — Tymoshenko

11:15 01.02.2019
Supervisory Board of National Broadcasting Company votes for early termination of contract with Alasania

Supervisory Board of National Broadcasting Company votes for early termination of contract with Alasania

09:38 05.05.2017
Supervisory board of Public Broadcasting signs contract with elected chair of public TV board Alasania

Supervisory board of Public Broadcasting signs contract with elected chair of public TV board Alasania

13:33 01.11.2016
Alasania leaves post of National TV and Radio Broadcasting Company director

Alasania leaves post of National TV and Radio Broadcasting Company director

10:26 15.04.2015
Incorporation of National Television Company to be held in four stages – director general

Incorporation of National Television Company to be held in four stages – director general

AD

HOT NEWS

Maruv will not participate in Eurovision, UA:PBC to select another contestant

Ex-head of Ukraine's General Staff Zamana detained

JFO HQ reports 1 KIA, 2 WIA amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Ukrainian people not to ask Putin for any permits – Poroshenko

Poroshenko: We should increase NATO presence in Black Sea due to Russian aggression

LATEST

Zelensky stresses need to minimize impact of oligarchs on politics at meeting with representatives of World Bank

Ukraine reports seven attacks on its positions in Donbas in past day; one Ukrainian soldier KIA – JFO update

Maruv will not participate in Eurovision, UA:PBC to select another contestant

Ex-editor of Kompanion, Utro.ua, Obozrevatel launches Lenta.ua ezine

Ex-head of Ukraine's General Staff Zamana detained

Ukraine must apply for EU membership, get NATO MAP no later than 2023

Seven more Russian military officers notified of suspicion in attack on Ukrainian sailors in Kerch Strait

Visit of USS Donald Cook symbolizes strength of U.S.-Ukraine partnership - Yovanovitch

JFO HQ reports 1 KIA, 2 WIA amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

ICRC sends 190 tonnes of construction materials to Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD