Alasania to appeal UA:PBC advisory board decision to fire him – lawyer

Chairman of the board of UA:PBC (Ukraine's National Public Broadcasting Company) Zurab Alasania is filing a suit to overturn the decision of UA:PBC's supervisory board to dismiss him," lawyer Andriy Guck has said.

"The case will be filed in court today," Guck said on Facebook on Monday.

The lawyer released the full text (except certain parts) of Alasania's appeal to the court. "The goal of publishing this is openness to constructive steps and to give the supervisory board time to reconsider," the lawyer said.

According to court filing, Alasania considers the decision by the supervisory board to cut short his employment contract and subsequent related decisions to be illegal, and appeals for the protection of his labor rights.

Alasania also asks the court to declare illegal and to annul the February 12, 2019 decision of the advisory board on establishing the date of termination of the contract as May 6, 2019.

As earlier reported, UA:PBC's supervisory board on January 31, 2019, with nine votes out of 12, supported the termination of the contract with Alasania.

On February 12, UA:PBC's supervisory board postponed the decision on termination of Alasania's contract until May 6.