Facts

11:15 01.02.2019

Supervisory Board of National Broadcasting Company votes for early termination of contract with Alasania

1 min read
Supervisory Board of National Broadcasting Company votes for early termination of contract with Alasania

The Supervisory Board of the National Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine (PBC) at a meeting on Thursday supported the termination of the contract with Chairman of the Board Zurab Alasania, Detector Media portal editor-in-chief Svitlana Ostapa has reported.

"The Supervisory Board of the PBC has just voted for the early termination of the contract with Chairman of the Board of PBC Zurab Alasania. Nine people vote in the affirmative, while three were against," wrote Ostapa on her Facebook page.

Deputy of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction Mustafa Nayyem confirmed this information.

"The Supervisory Board of the PBC has just terminated the contract ahead of time with head of the TV channel Zurab Alasania. The reasons and legal justification are still unknown," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Tags: #pbc #alasania
AD

MORE ABOUT

Alasania leaves post of National TV and Radio Broadcasting Company director

Incorporation of National Television Company to be held in four stages – director general

LATEST

More than 290 relatives of MH17 victims file suit with ECHR against Russia, Putin – lawyer

Azov returns to frontline – statement

War won't prevent Ukraine from completing army reform, adopting NATO standards – Turchynov

SAPO chief promises legal decision in MP Leshchenko's apartment case

Denisova, OSCE SMM coordinator discuss exchange of hostages, release of prisoners and medical aid for Hryb

Govt. approves Ukraine-NATO Annual National Program for 2019

Volker likes idea of placing observers in Azov Sea region at Ukraine's invitation

Volker says Sajdik plan useful, but difficult to implement because of Russia

Some 2,425 persons illegally expelled from Crimea – lawyers

Volker announces 'Normandy format' meeting in Paris

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD