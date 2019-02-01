Supervisory Board of National Broadcasting Company votes for early termination of contract with Alasania

The Supervisory Board of the National Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine (PBC) at a meeting on Thursday supported the termination of the contract with Chairman of the Board Zurab Alasania, Detector Media portal editor-in-chief Svitlana Ostapa has reported.

"The Supervisory Board of the PBC has just voted for the early termination of the contract with Chairman of the Board of PBC Zurab Alasania. Nine people vote in the affirmative, while three were against," wrote Ostapa on her Facebook page.

Deputy of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction Mustafa Nayyem confirmed this information.

"The Supervisory Board of the PBC has just terminated the contract ahead of time with head of the TV channel Zurab Alasania. The reasons and legal justification are still unknown," he wrote on his Facebook page.