01:18 21.02.2019

Poroshenko suggests sending UN technical assessment mission to Donbas to prepare for introduction of peacekeepers

2 min read
Poroshenko suggests sending UN technical assessment mission to Donbas to prepare for introduction of peacekeepers

The introduction of an UN-mandated multinational peacekeeping mission in Donbas will be a pivotal factor in bringing peace to the region, and Kyiv is willing to discuss this initiative, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said.

"I am still a strong believer that an UN-mandated multinational peacekeeping operation with a clear objective to end the Russian aggression and restore Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity could be a decisive factor in bringing peace to Donbas," Poroshenko said at the debates in the UN General Assembly addressing the situation on "Ukrainian temporarily occupied territories" in New York City on Wednesday.

Ukraine is ready for a constructive discussion of this initiative, he said.

Sending a technical assessment mission to Donbas to work out respective options of the peacekeeping operation would help discuss this initiative, Poroshenko said.

"And a technical assessment mission which the UN Secretary General could send to Donbas in order to elaborate respective options would definitely assist to this discussion," Poroshenko said.

For Kyiv it is a matter of principle that any decision on launching a peacekeeping operation in Donbas extends its mandate over the entire territory of Donbas, including the Russian border. The introduction of UN peacekeepers to Donbas should "provide for withdrawal of Russian troops and proxies and their weaponry from our territory," Poroshenko said.

"It is also important that any peacekeeping operation is based on key UN peacekeeping principles – to be impartial, unbiased, and neutral in the first place," he said.

Tags: #un #poroshenko
Interfax-Ukraine
