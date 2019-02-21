Danyliuk, Abromavicius discuss importance of cooperation with IMF, issue of PrivatBank with Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky, a showman, a candidate for the presidency of Ukraine, has discussed building a liberal economy with former Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk and ex-Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine Aivaras Abromavicius.

"Building a liberal economy is an important point of our program. We regularly hold meetings with many experts in this field. We've recently talked with Oleksandr Danyliuk and Aivaras Abromavicius," according to a posting on the Facebook page of Zelensky's team (ZeKomanda).

The photo of the participants in the meeting is posted on the same page.

Former Finance Minister Danyliuk confirmed the meeting was held. According to him, in addition to economic issues, they spoke "about the end of the war in the east, working with western partners, eliminating the influence of oligarchy and renewing the state apparatus."

"He noted the following priorities: liquidating the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and reformatting it into counter-intelligence, which is able to effectively fight against Russia's hybrid aggression, reforming the prosecutor's office, creating the Financial Investigations Service to effectively combat financial crimes against the state," Danyliuk said on Facebook.

Danyliuk also noted the importance of "a thought-out cooperation with Western partners, in particular with the IMF," as well as preventing the curtailment of the VAT reform and transparency of government financing.

"Of course, I initiated the question of PrivatBank nationalization and relations with Kolomoisky [Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoisky]. And received the answer that he runs for president not to return PrivatBank," the ex-minister said.