Facts

09:39 20.02.2019

NBU issues banknotes of UAH 500 denomination signed by NBU Governor Smolii into circulation

1 min read
NBU issues banknotes of UAH 500 denomination signed by NBU Governor Smolii into circulation

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) from February 22, 2019 will issue banknotes of UAH 500 denomination of the 2015 sample signed by NBU Governor Yakiv Smolii and the year of the issue.

According to a posting on the website of the NBU, these banknotes are issued in circulation with the purpose of ensuring cash circulation within the 2019 year of the issue to replace the worn out, damaged and unfit for circulation banknotes of this denomination.

The banks will accept banknotes of UAH 500 denomination of the previous years of the issue from clients.

Tags: #nbu #smolii
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

11:07 11.02.2019
NABU investigating some cases related to NBU, Gontareva not yet under suspicion – NABU chief

NABU investigating some cases related to NBU, Gontareva not yet under suspicion – NABU chief

09:21 08.02.2019
NBU predicts growth in money transfers to Ukraine in 2019 to $12.2 bln – NBU council head

NBU predicts growth in money transfers to Ukraine in 2019 to $12.2 bln – NBU council head

13:49 06.02.2019
Share of export receipts in foreign currency subject to mandatory sale to be reduced to 30% from 50% from March 1

Share of export receipts in foreign currency subject to mandatory sale to be reduced to 30% from 50% from March 1

13:12 06.02.2019
NBU allows repatriation of dividends for 2018 – Churiy

NBU allows repatriation of dividends for 2018 – Churiy

10:59 01.02.2019
NBU increases target for purchase of currency to $15 mln a day for H1 2019

NBU increases target for purchase of currency to $15 mln a day for H1 2019

15:36 31.01.2019
Payments from labor migrants in 2018 total some $11 bln

Payments from labor migrants in 2018 total some $11 bln

14:33 31.01.2019
NBU'S inflation forecast for 2019-2020 unchanged

NBU'S inflation forecast for 2019-2020 unchanged

14:32 31.01.2019
NBU reviews downwards Ukraine's GDP growth assessment for 2018, retains forecast for 2019-2020 unchanged

NBU reviews downwards Ukraine's GDP growth assessment for 2018, retains forecast for 2019-2020 unchanged

14:31 31.01.2019
NBU retains refinancing rate at 18% per annum

NBU retains refinancing rate at 18% per annum

10:26 22.01.2019
NBU could reduce refinancing rate to 15-17% by year end - bankers

NBU could reduce refinancing rate to 15-17% by year end - bankers

AD

HOT NEWS

PGO announces opening treason case involving damage to Ukraine's military defense capability

Poroshenko signs bill into law to formalize Ukraine's policy towards EU, NATO membership

EU should support Ukraine due to situation in Sea of Azov - Mogherini

State lawyer makes appeal against Yanukovych's verdict, other lawyers file no appeals

SBU head Hrytsak accuses Russia of playing 'religious card' in Ukraine for interference in electoral process

LATEST

Poroshenko accuses Russia of changing military balance in Black Sea region

PGO announces opening treason case involving damage to Ukraine's military defense capability

Tusk awarded title of Honoris Causa Doctor of Ivan Franko National University of Lviv

U.S. doesn't recognize annexation of Crimea by Russia after five years

JFO commander shows more evidence of Russian armed aggression in Donbas to U.S. delegation

Zelensky leads presidential race - Razumkov Center poll

Ukraine commemorates Heavenly Hundred Heroes on Feb 20

Heavenly Hundred families criticize delays in Maidan murder investigations, don't rule out suing Ukraine at ECHR

Three Ukrainian troops injured amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Tymoshenko accuses Poroshenko of attempt to bribe 6 mln voters ahead of presidential election

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD