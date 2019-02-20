NBU issues banknotes of UAH 500 denomination signed by NBU Governor Smolii into circulation

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) from February 22, 2019 will issue banknotes of UAH 500 denomination of the 2015 sample signed by NBU Governor Yakiv Smolii and the year of the issue.

According to a posting on the website of the NBU, these banknotes are issued in circulation with the purpose of ensuring cash circulation within the 2019 year of the issue to replace the worn out, damaged and unfit for circulation banknotes of this denomination.

The banks will accept banknotes of UAH 500 denomination of the previous years of the issue from clients.