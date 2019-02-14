Facts

17:02 14.02.2019

Russian security forces search Crimean Tatars' houses, detain three people

On Thursday, Russian law enforcement officers conducted searches in the houses of several Crimean Tatars in Oktiabrske settlement, and detained three people as part of the case of the activities of the Hizb ut-Tahrir organization.

Eskender Abdulganiev, Rustem Emiruseinov and Arsen Abkhairov were detained, the Crimean Solidarity community reported on its Facebook page.

"As it became known, criminal charges were launched against all three of them on suspicion of organizing and participating in the activities of the organization Hizb ut-Tahrir, banned in Russia," the message said.

The court hearing on choosing a preventive measure to all three is scheduled for February 15.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Kateryna Zelenko commented on these arrests. "Russian occupation forces continue harassing activists - Crimean Tatars who oppose the illegal occupation of their homeland ... in forced searches in Oktiabrske. An urgent international response is needed to stop abuses of human rights," she wrote on Twitter.

Tags: #crimea #tatars
