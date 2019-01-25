Facts

14:48 25.01.2019

OSCE SMM potential not fully engaged without full access to occupied territories of Donbas - Slovak FM

2 min read
OSCE SMM potential not fully engaged without full access to occupied territories of Donbas - Slovak FM

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze in Davos discussed with Foreign Minister of Slovakia Miroslav Lajcak the activities of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Donbas and Ukraine's course towards EU and NATO membership.

On Friday, during the meeting, Klympush-Tsintsadze congratulated Slovakia on the beginning of its chairmanship in the OSCE from January 1, the deputy premier's office on European and Euro-Atlantic integration reported.

In turn, Lajcak confirmed that the ongoing conflict on the territory of Ukraine is one of the priority issues for the OSCE and noted that, unfortunately, the potential of the monitoring mission is not fully engaged, since it does not have full access to the occupied territories.

According to him, the mission is focused precisely on humanitarian projects - assistance to the population of the east of Ukraine in several practical areas.

Lajcak also welcomed the progress of Ukraine on the path of European and Euro-Atlantic integration, stressing that Slovakia consistently supports Ukraine's course towards membership in the European Union and NATO, which is impossible without serious reforms.

"Ukraine is not a problem for the EU, but a partner. We must take the next steps together,"

the office of the Ukrainian deputy PM quoted Lajcak as saying.

Tags: #lajcak #donbas #osce
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukrainian military capture Russian drone in Donbas

IDPs, residents of occupied Donbas have opportunity to vote in presidential elections

Poroshenko, Guterres discuss release of Ukrainian sailors, deployment of UN peacekeeping mission to Donbas

OSCE records significant decrease in number of civilian casualties by more than half compared with 2017

OSCE envoys to TCG suggest creating joint UN, OSCE mission in Donbas — Klimkin

OSCE UAVs detect Russia-occupation military equipment in Donbas – JFO HQ

Some 833 local civilians stepped on land mines in Donbas since Russia brought war to Ukraine – Ambassador to Austria

Russia-led militants violate cease-fire seven times in Donbas, two servicemen of Ukrainian Armed Forces wounded — JFO HQ

PGO finds new evidence of Russia supplying fighters in Donbas

New OSCE chairperson-in-office to visit Ukraine in two weeks — Klimkin

LATEST

Court in Russia-occupied Crimea refuses to parole Ukrainian activist Balukh – media

SBU to release information soon about criminal activities of Russia's PMC Wagner in Sudan

Russia-NATO Council participants discuss Ukraine, missile treaty without making any progress – Stoltenberg

SBU exposes more than 300 accounts meant for pro-Russian advertising during presidential campaign in Ukraine

One KIA, four WIA due to car shelling by Russia-led militants near Katerynivka

MP Lohvynsky elected Vice President of PACE's Legal Affairs, Human Rights Committee

PGO completes notice of suspicion for Russia Duma MP

U.S. Senate submits resolution on strengthening defense assistance to Ukraine

Assistant for deputy suspected of embezzling UAH 93 mln from Ukrzaliznytsia placed on wanted list – NABU

Poroshenko, Merkel in Davos discuss cybersecurity for Ukraine's upcoming presidential elections

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD