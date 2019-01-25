OSCE SMM potential not fully engaged without full access to occupied territories of Donbas - Slovak FM

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze in Davos discussed with Foreign Minister of Slovakia Miroslav Lajcak the activities of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Donbas and Ukraine's course towards EU and NATO membership.

On Friday, during the meeting, Klympush-Tsintsadze congratulated Slovakia on the beginning of its chairmanship in the OSCE from January 1, the deputy premier's office on European and Euro-Atlantic integration reported.

In turn, Lajcak confirmed that the ongoing conflict on the territory of Ukraine is one of the priority issues for the OSCE and noted that, unfortunately, the potential of the monitoring mission is not fully engaged, since it does not have full access to the occupied territories.

According to him, the mission is focused precisely on humanitarian projects - assistance to the population of the east of Ukraine in several practical areas.

Lajcak also welcomed the progress of Ukraine on the path of European and Euro-Atlantic integration, stressing that Slovakia consistently supports Ukraine's course towards membership in the European Union and NATO, which is impossible without serious reforms.

"Ukraine is not a problem for the EU, but a partner. We must take the next steps together,"

the office of the Ukrainian deputy PM quoted Lajcak as saying.