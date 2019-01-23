Facts

Kyiv's Obolonsky district court to start reading verdict to Yanukovych on Jan 24

Obolonsky district court of Kyiv at 9:00 on Thursday, January 24, will start announcing the sentence in the case of high treason of disgraced ex-President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych.

"At 09:00 on January 24, 2019 in the courtroom ... the verdict will be announced in the criminal proceedings for the charges of Yanukovych Viktor Fedorovych in committing of crimes pursuant to Part 5 of Article 27 of Paragraph 3 of Article 110, Part 1 of Article 111, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the Obolonsky district court said on its website on Wednesday.

