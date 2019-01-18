Germany, France could contribute to guarantees of free navigation in Kerch Strait - Maas

Free navigation in the Kerch Strait is now guaranteed but that Germany and France could also contribute to this process, according to German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

"The free passage [of ships through the Kerch Strait] is guaranteed; all parties confirm that," Maas said at a press conference after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"Of course, we will continue discussions in furtherance of the agreements reached by President Putin and Federal Chancellor Merkel in Buenos Aires regarding the possibility of the documentation of the guarantee of free passage by Germany and France," Maas said.