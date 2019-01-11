Facts

17:53 11.01.2019

More than 800 Russian nationals denied entry in Ukraine by State Border Guard Service of Ukraine since end of martial law

1 min read
 More than 800 citizens of the Russian Federation have been denied entry into Ukraine since the end of a state of martial law in Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said.

"After the end the state of martial law, our border guards continue to exercise heightened measures to check foreign nationals arriving in Ukraine. In particular, since December 26, more than 800 citizens of the Russian Federation have been denied entry," the State Border Guard Service said in a statement on January 11.

The border guards also recalled that dealing with foreigners and stateless persons, including citizens of the Russian Federation, who cross the border, they constantly separate risk groups and take additional measures to prevent persons who may be involved in provocative actions from entering Ukraine.

Tags: #martial_law #ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
