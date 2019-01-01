Justice Ministry submits documents to ECHR on annexation of Crimea, human rights violations

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine is submitting documents to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) regarding the annexation of Crimea and human rights violations, which should be considered in February 2019, the Deputy Minister of Justice, Commissioner for ECHR Affairs Ivan Lischyna has said.

"... the evil piranhas [from] the Justice Ministry are filing an appeal regarding the annexation and human rights violations in Crimea for the February meeting of the ECHR," he said on Facebook.

He attached a photo of the registration of documents on the ECHR's website to the posting.