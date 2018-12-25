Russia extends list of Ukrainian companies, individuals which fall under countersanctions - premier
The Russian government has added over 200 companies and individuals to its list of persons and organizations falling under special economic measures.
Under a decree signed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday, "the lists of individuals and legal entities against whom the special economic measures apply have been extended by a total of over 200 persons and organizations," the government said in a statement obtained by Interfax on Tuesday.