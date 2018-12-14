Facts

10:44 14.12.2018

Gas explosion rocks five-storey apartment block in Fastiv, Kyiv region

Gas exploded in a five-story apartment building in the town of Fastiv (Kyiv region) on Friday morning, where three floors were destroyed. Residents are being evacuated. A dog service was sent to the site to search for possible missing people, the press service of the State Emergency Service and the regional police reported.

There is one casualty in the gas explosion that occurred in a five-story residential building in Fastiv in Ukraine's Kyiv region on Friday morning, according to the regional healthcare department.

"There is one casualty so far. The chief physician of the Fastiv Central Regional Hospital, Andriy Hertsun, is visiting the explosion scene. He said there might be more people under the debris of the fourth and fifth stories. Hardware of the State Emergency Service and other agencies is working there," the department wrote on Facebook.

An evacuation is under way.

