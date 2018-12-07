Facts

10:14 07.12.2018

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 6 attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russia's hybrid military forces have mounted six attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded in action, the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"Occupants opened fire on our troops six times and continued to use weapons banned by the Minsk agreements. As a result of the hostilities, one Ukrainian military was injured," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Friday morning.

JFO positions near Novotoshkivske came under 82mm mortar fire, and small arms were used in the vicinity of Maryinka, it said.

The militants demonstrated the greatest fire activity in the Azov Sea region. Here, the enemy conducted aimed fire from manual and automatic grenade launchers, small arms and large-caliber machine guns on JFO's strongholds near Chermalyk, Vodiane and Lebedynske.

"The adversary has fired large-caliber machineguns near Taramchuk since the beginning of the day. There have been no casualties among Joint Forces personnel," the press center said.

One enemy troop was killed and another two were wounded, intelligence reports say.

