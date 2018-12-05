Kyiv to seek debate holding on militarization of Azov by Russia at January PACE session

The Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will seek special discussions at the January session of the Assembly on the militarization of the Sea of Azov by Russia and on the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war, First Deputy Chairwoman of the Verkhovna Rada, member of the Ukrainian delegation Iryna Gerashchenko has said.

"Today I am working at the PACE migration committee in Paris. Together with Leonid Yemts [MP from the People's Front] we are planning to speak with our colleagues on the sidelines and during breaks to convey information about the exacerbation of the situation in the Azov and Kerch Strait. The Ukrainian delegation will insist that the January session of the Assembly hold a special debate on the militarization of Azov, the creeping annexation of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait by Russia, demand for the immediate release of prisoners of war and other Kremlin captives," she wrote on her page on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to her, the Ukrainian side is already collecting signatures in support of this initiative among parliamentarians from other countries.