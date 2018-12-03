Ukrsudprom expects new owner of Okean plant to upgrade shipyard capacity, attract orders

The Ukrsudprom association has welcomed the results of the auction for the sale of the integrated property complex of PJSC Mykolaiv Shipbuilding Plant Okean and expects the new owner to provide the necessary measures for the technological renewal of the shipyard and attracting orders.

"The main thing is that the new owner of the plant is a well-known person in the industry. This is a citizen of Ukraine who will be able to provide the necessary measures for the development of the shipbuilding plant," President of Ukrsudprom Viktor Lysytsky said, when evaluating the results of the open bidding for the sale of Okean shipyard, twice postponed due to a lack of applications.

"I think that the main tasks they are facing today are primarily the technological renewal of the capacities: the global market for large-tonnage vessels has undergone tangible technological changes over the past 20 years. The most important task is also to seek orders," he said.

Asked whether the price of the shipyard, put up for the second auction at a starting price of UAH 1.1 billion and sold for UAH 122 million, complies with the market price, the president of Ukrsudprom, said "we can do some preliminary calculations of the value of assets but the selling price is dictated by the market participants."

"It should be also considered that the shipyard was in the process of bankruptcy and had not worked for almost three years," the expert stated.