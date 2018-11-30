Facts

12:45 30.11.2018

Two SBU officers captured on ships of Ukrainian Navy being transferred to Moscow – SBU

1 min read
Two SBU officers captured on ships of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Navy by Russians near the Kerch Strait on November 25 are about to be transported to Moscow, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has reported.

"Today, there is information that two officers of the SBU, held in Russian captivity, are being prepared to be transported to Moscow to conduct investigative actions with them in the criminal proceedings forged by the Russian side," head of the staff at the SBU Ukrainian Security Service's chief Ihor Huskov said at a briefing on Friday.

