Ukraine deciding on mirror actions in response to Russia's aggression in Kerch Strait – SBU

Ukraine is taking decisions on possibility of carrying out mirror actions in response to Russia's aggression in Kerch Strait, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has reported.

"As for mirror actions. Yes, decisions are being made regarding the conduct of appropriate mirror actions as the answer of our country to the Russian aggressor," head of the staff at the SBU Ukrainian Security Service's chief Ihor Huskov said, answering the question whether the Ukrainian authorities would mirror the events in the Kerch Strait area.

He added that today all state institutions and special services of Ukraine, the Armed Forces, and volunteers are doing everything to return Ukrainian sailors and Ukrainian captured vessels from Russian captivity.