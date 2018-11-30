Facts

11:21 30.11.2018

Ukraine restricts arrivals of male Russian citizens aged from 16 to 60 - State Border Service

1 min read
Ukraine restricts arrivals of male Russian citizens aged from 16 to 60 - State Border Service

The Ukrainian State Border Service has tightened border control and restricted arrivals of foreign citizens, first and foremost male Russian citizens aged from 16 to 60, agency head Petro Tsyhykal said.

"Checkpoint control has been tightened. The arrivals of foreign citizens, above all citizens of Russia, have been restricted. There is no admittance of male Russian citizens aged from 16 to 60," Tsyhykal said at a meeting on heightening national defense levels, which was chaired by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Friday morning.

No restrictions have been imposed on Ukrainian citizens on the border, he said.

"Am I right that these measures are preventing Russia from forming private army units, which are actually composed of servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces, and from holding the operations they attempted to conduct in 2014?" Poroshenko asked. Tsyhykal gave an affirmative answer.

The president underlined the importance of tightening requirements on registration of Russian citizens especially in the regions where martial law is in effect.

Tags: #martial_law #state_border_service
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Plan to roll out martial law developed, most people not to notice any changes — Poroshenko

Only Ukrainian citizens can cross administrative border to Crimea

Law on introduction of martial law, resolution on presidential elections published in e-version of Holos Ukrayiny

Decree on introduction of martial law in Ukraine posted on presidential website

Poroshenko authorizes introduction of martial law in Ukraine

Poroshenko promises to regulate issue of holding elections in merged territorial communities during martial law

President may announce mobilization amid martial law if necessary - Parubiy

Martial law declared in 10 Ukrainian regions from Nov 26 for 30 days

Defense Ministry may create coordinating center with General Staff in connection with martial law imposition

Ukraine's parliament approves introduction of martial law in certain regions for 30 days with 276 votes

LATEST

21 Ukrainian seamen taken prisoners of war are at Lefortovo, three wounded ones at Matrosskaya Tishina

G7 foreign ministers express concern about Russian attack on Ukrainian ships, call on Moscow to release captured seamen

Tusk confident about EU imposing sanctions on Russia in Dec

Ex-head of fiscal service Prodan declines to testify, SAPO files petition to arrest him with bail option

ECHR obliges Russia to provide info about captured Ukrainian seamen before Dec 3

Two SBU officers captured on ships of Ukrainian Navy being transferred to Moscow – SBU

Ukraine deciding on mirror actions in response to Russia's aggression in Kerch Strait – SBU

Muzhenko says there are two radio messages informing about passage of Ukrainian ships through Kerch Strait

U.S. insists on return of Ukrainian ships captured by Russia – U.S. Dept of State

Ukraine to terminate about 40 agreements with Russia shortly - Klimkin

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD