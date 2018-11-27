Facts

16:03 27.11.2018

Martial law declared in 10 Ukrainian regions from Nov 26 for 30 days

The Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has explained how the martial law declared by President Petro Poroshenko and supported by the Verkhonva Rada will be enforced and in what regions.

"In line with the Ukrainian Law on Endorsing the Presidential Decree on Introducing Martial Law in Ukraine (No. 9338) passed by the parliament on November 26, martial law in Ukraine has been introduced in Vinnytsia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Odesa, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions and in the internal waters of the Azov-Kerch area from 2:00 p.m. November 26 until 2:00 p.m. December 26, 2018," the Council said on Tuesday.

